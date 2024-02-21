Alarm: What's going on with the sidecars in track racing?

Of 13 German A-licence teams, only eight are ready for the new season on grass and sand. Three teams are definitely not racing, one driver is missing a co-driver and one team is keeping quiet. SPEEDWEEK.com enquired.

They are firmly in:

Markus Brandhofer (45, Gaißach) from AMC Haunstetten and co-driver Sandra Mollema (35) from Delfzijl are the reigning European Grass Track Sidecar Champions. The mixed German-Dutch team continues to race, although Brandhofer had actually planned to quit the sport when he was as old as his traditional starting number 44 indicates. Now he is already 45, finally has a title to his name and wants to defend it with his fit co-driver in 2024. He and his team have built a brand new team for this purpose.

Markus Venus (41, Pfarrkirchen) and co-driver Markus Eibl (41, Dietersburg), the 2022 European champions from RSC Pfarrkirchen, are also continuing to race and have their sights set on both the DM and the European Championship. But Venus is also stepping up his efforts to gain a foothold in road sidecar racing. With his new co-driver Ondrej Sedlacek, he will compete in the IDM Sidecar, the International Sidecar Trophy and possibly also in the World Championship. The dates of the European Grass Track Championship, the finale in Uithuizen (NL) and the IDM/Sidecar World Championship at the Nürbrugring clash here.

The siblings Manuel (33) and co-driver Melanie Meier (40) from Berghaupten, who are becoming increasingly stable in their driving performances, are a reliable force. They are a force to be reckoned with in the future.

Imanuel Schramm (49) from Tettnang will continue to ride with a licence from the Swiss association. Someone with the surname Löffler will once again be in the sidecar. However, this is not his previous co-driver Nadin Löffler, who is stepping down for family reasons, but Patrick Löffler (25) from neighbouring Dietmannsweiler, with whom Schramm has raced in the past. Another new development is that Schramm will soon be competing as a soloist in the B licence class in addition to the sidecar races.

Berghaupten-based Raphael San Millan (29) and co-driver Benedikt Zapf (26) finished second in the DM in 2022. They want to compete more consistently for podium places in the coming season and be among the front runners in both the European Championship and the DM.

Raphael's brother Achim Neuendorf (38) from Gengenbach and co-driver Johannes Schnaitter (23) from Berghaupten came together as a new team last year. After little training, things went better from race to race. They finished on the podium twice in a total of just six races. More races are planned for this season.

Oliver Möller (44) from Frestedt will continue to compete with his last co-driver Sindy Virágos (45) from Lippstadt. Their goals are first place in the NBM, the final of the German Championship and qualification for the European Championship, as well as a podium finish at the end of the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.

Andreas Horn (51) from Friedberg has a new co-driver in Desiree Holstein (39), who has recently moved to Nidda. The Hessian has made technical improvements to his team and hopes to be spared breakdowns in future. In addition, there should be more starting contracts than last season.

He is missing a co-driver:

Karl Keil (70) from Brombachtal) has lost his co-driver. David Kersten (24) from Friedrichshafen cites last year's incidents on the track and the loss of good friends as the reasons for his withdrawal. As always, Keil has his own equipment technically up to date and would like to continue riding.

They are definitely quitting:

Marco Hundsrucker (47) from Arnstorf has ended his career after 32 years of active carriage driving. The tragic death of his co-driver Florian Niedermeier in a crash in Eenrum (NL) was certainly a major factor in his decision. Especially as Hundsrucker still doesn't know why it happened. He wants to take a step back from track racing in the future. However, he will continue to support his friend Stephan Katt in his races and also wants to take part in the road races with Markus Venus.

Patrick Zwetsch (41) and co-driver Viktor Caric (31), both from Landau, have also ended their careers and are focussing on their professional future as freelancers.

He is still injured:

Florian "Izzi" Kreuzmayr (44) from Fischbachau has already missed the past few years due to injury. After three operations since 2019, the condition of his left knee is still so bad that he is currently unable to compete on the track. However, the Upper Bavarian has not yet given up hope of returning. The motorbikes are still in the workshop ready to race.

They remain silent:

Jan Kempa (33) from Obernkirchen and Sina Stickling (27) from Gütersloh used to ride with a licence from the Dutch association KMNV. Despite repeated enquiries, no statement could be obtained from them as to how or whether they would continue to ride.

Nobody from the B licence is moving up:

No team will move up from the B licence. The 2023 Track Cup winners were Fabian Müller and the late Peter Maurer. The 2022 winner, Nicole Standke from Posthausen, will probably take a break.

Last season for top European team:

The two Brits Mitchell Godden (49) and co-driver Paul Smith have announced that 2024 will be their last season. This means that the scene will lose another top team that is also very popular in Germany.