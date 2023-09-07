GT2 European Series: Dani Pedrosa with KTM in Valencia

MotoGP star Dani Pedrosa makes his debut in the Fanatec GT2 European Series at Valencia. Together with KTM board member Hubert Trunkenpolz, he will be driving an X-BOW GT2 from True Racing.

A prominent addition to the KTM X-BOW line-up in the Fanatec GT2 European Series: Dani Pedrosa will be driving a KTM X-BOW GT2 from the True Racing by Reiter Engineering team at the fifth race weekend in Valencia. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP test rider will share the vehicle with KTM board member Hubert Trunkenpolz.

"I am thrilled and at the same time very grateful to be able to take on this challenge. It's the first time in the GT2 series for me and the first time with the KTM X-BOW GT2," says the three-time world champion and 54-time GP winner. "With Hubert, I have someone at my side who knows the car very well. From the guest start, I hope to take away a lot of experience and, above all, to feel the adrenaline on four wheels."

Pedrosa can rely on his extensive racing experience. Since ending his career in the Motorcycle World Championship at the end of 2018, he has been an integral part of KTM's World Championship programme. As a test and development rider, he has been instrumental in the progress made in the premier class. And the 37-year-old also still has racing commitments on his schedule. Just a few days before the GT2 guest appearance, the Spaniard will start at the MotoGP race weekend in Misano.

"Dani is a real racer and an asset to the brand," says Hubert Trunkenpolz, Pedrosa's teammate in the Fanatec GT2 European Series. "The whole team is excited about the guest start. We are convinced that he will also deliver a strong performance on four wheels. At the same time, we are looking forward to his feedback on the KTM X-BOW GT2."

The race weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo marks the fifth stop of the Fanatec GT2 European Series 2023, with important championship points at stake for the drivers and teams relying on the KTM X-BOW GT2 for a penultimate time this season. In both classes, the starting position in the title fight is promising.

With Jan Krabec (RTR Projects) and Klaus Angerhofer (True Racing by Reiter Engineering), two KTM drivers are in the top two positions in the Am class. Both were victorious most recently in Portimão and thus consolidated their positions in the top field. In the Pro-Am classification, Nicolas Saelens and Stefan Rosina (both True Racing by Reiter Engineering) are among the title contenders. The duo are only three points behind the leaders. KTM factory rider Reinhard Kofler, who is also in a promising position in the standings, will start in Valencia together with Martin Koch for the first time for the KTM customer team MZR. MZR has already gained a lot of experience in other racing series in recent years. This means that KTM will be represented in Valencia with five vehicles in the strong field, making it a major force in the Fanatec GT2 European Series.

How Dani Pedrosa and his brand colleagues will do will be seen from 15 to 17 September. On Saturday (16:55) and Sunday (9:55), one race each is scheduled with a duration of 50 minutes.