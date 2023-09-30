In Le Castellet: Maserati GT2 with first race entry

Premiere at the GT2 European Series in Le Castellet: The new Maserati GT2 makes its racing debut. LP Racing is fielding the car for Leonardo Gorini and team owner Luca Pirri.

Leonardo Gorini and Luca Pirri will join forces in a Pro-Am partnership to give the model its race debut aboard the #12 car at the season finale in Le Castellet.

The Maserati GT2's first outing in racing conditions will mark the official return of the trident to GT racing. The Maserati GT2 is based on the MC20 supercar and builds on the heritage of the MC12. At its heart is the 3-litre Nettuno V6 engine with twin-combustion technology and twin turbocharging.

One of nine high-profile teams competing in the third season of the Fanatec GT2 European Series, LP Racing has been entrusted with running the first Maserati GT2, with Gorini and team principal Pirri taking on the driving duties.

"I am very pleased to announce that LP Racing will enter the new Maserati GT2 at Circuit Paul Ricard," said LP Racing owner Pirri. "We have followed the project and development from the beginning and immediately decided to be part of Maserati's great comeback to GT racing."

"As a driver, I will have the honour of driving the car alongside Leonardo Gorini, who is both a friend and an incredible driver with great potential. Until this last round of the Fanatec GT2 European Series, he was fighting for the 2023 Am class title."

"YCOM, the company commissioned by Maserati to develop the GT2, has used all its motorsport expertise to create a product that is second to none in this GT2 class. Having driven the Maserati MC12 in 2006, I feel fortunate to be back as team principal and driver to support this great comeback."

"We did a first shakedown last week and the car has incredible potential, but what impressed us most was its ease of use. We believe the Maserati GT2 will have great success with a wide range of drivers."

Leonardo Gorini added: "Luca and I are very excited to start this new adventure with the Maserati GT2. We have just completed two days of testing in which the car has shown its full potential. We are impatient and confident to see how the car will perform at the Fanatec GT2 European Series finale this coming weekend. Kudos to Maserati Corse for the remarkable job they have done with the car; it drives and looks amazing! Now it's up to us to do the car justice!"

