Double victory and title win for KTM X-BOW GT2

A successful season for the KTM X-BOW GT2 in the Fanatec GT2 European Series comes to an end in Le Castellet, France, with a double victory and the title win for Jan Krabec in the RTR Projects car.

Thrills right up to the last lap were followed by beaming faces at the finish: In the last race of the Fanatec GT2 European Series, works driver Reinhard Kofler managed a flawless start-finish victory together with Martin Koch in the KTM X-BOW GT2. Stefan Rosina and Gilles Vannelet completed the double victory in Le Castellet, France, thanks to a strong recovery. The KTM customer team RTR Projects also had reason to celebrate, securing the title in the Am classification. Jan Krabec won by the narrowest of margins against brand colleague Klaus Angerhofer.

"A special day for KTM customer sport," summed up Reinhard Kofler, who helped Team MZR to their first victory in the fiercely contested race series. For the 38-year-old, it was also about the title in the Pro-Am classification, which he narrowly missed by one point. This did not dampen his joy: "We first secured pole position and then managed to pull away at the front in the race," said Kofler. "The team was well sorted out and the car was perfectly prepared. So I was able to build on Reini's super preparatory work and take the win in the second half of the race," added Martin Koch.

Jan Krabec took two race wins and a title. In a captivating final sprint, the rider of the customer team RTR Projects captured the lead in the Am class in the penultimate corner. For the 40-year-old, this was a dream come true in the south of France. "At the beginning of the season, I had hoped to be able to fight for the title. That this has now become reality is unbelievable. I am proud that we have achieved this on our own," said the new champion.

Among the first congratulators was Klaus Angerhofer, Krabec's worst adversary in the title fight: "Jan was always a very strong opponent and deserved to win," said the True Racing by Reiter Engineering driver. "We certainly didn't lose the championship at the final. Small mistakes here and there caused us to drop valuable points." Together with teammate Sehdi Sarmini, Angerhofer took a total of three race wins during the season. Sarmini finished third overall.

Meanwhile, Stefan Rosina looks back on the finale at the Circuit Paul Ricard with one eye laughing and one eye crying. "I'm happy with the race result," he said after taking second place in the Pro-Am classification together with Gilles Vannelet. "But I'm also disappointed as far as the championship is concerned. Before the final, the title chances were still intact."

The fact that Rosina was able to intervene in the title fight at all until the last race was thanks to an internal team car swap. After an accident, in which team-mate Nicolas Saelens was fortunately uninjured, the Slovakian took over the vehicle from Hubert Trunkenpolz and Laura Kraihamer.

Meanwhile, the two Frenchmen Alexandre Leroy and Bertrand Rouchaud celebrated their debut in the number 51 KTM X-BOW GT2 and scored their first points in the championship straight away.