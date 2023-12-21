More than 30 entries: ADAC GT4 Germany booming

By mid-December, 16 teams had already entered more than 30 cars for the 2024 ADAC GT4 Germany season. For the first time since 2021, an Audi car was also entered.

The ADAC GT4 Germany continues to present itself as an attractive racing series that is popular with racing teams. At the end of the early enrolment period in mid-December, more than 30 cars from 16 teams from five countries had already been registered. This promises a colourful and diverse field.

The teams include many racing teams that have been established in the ADAC GT4 Germany for years, teams returning to the series and newcomers who have not previously competed in ADAC motorsport. Brand diversity is also high in 2024: Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche have registered sports cars from five different brands. This is the first time since the 2021 season that an Audi has been entered for the ADAC's high-calibre GT4 championship.

Entries can still be submitted until mid-March 2024, so more teams and brands can still join the field. The 2024 season will kick off at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26th to 28th April as part of the DTM. Tickets for the ADAC GT4 Germany races are available in advance at dtm.com.

"The ADAC GT4 Germany will enter its sixth season in 2024 and is enjoying continuously growing demand. The high number of entries shows that the teams are convinced by the concept of the series," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss. "As in 2023, all races will be held on the high-reach DTM platform. We are particularly looking forward to the debut of the ADAC GT4 Germany at the spectacular Norisring. With our newly created 'Road to DTM' programme from the ADAC GT4 Germany via the ADAC GT Masters to the DTM, we have presented a concept that has convinced the drivers. The ADAC GT4 Germany has developed into one of the most important GT4 series in Europe and has generated exciting enthusiasm. We want to build on this in the coming season."

The ADAC GT4 Germany traditionally consists of six race weekends, five of which will take place in Germany in 2024. The only foreign event is the Red Bull Ring in Austria at the end of September. The sporting framework has proven itself over the years. Once again, two races of around one hour will be held on each race weekend. Two drivers share one car. There will be a driver changeover in the middle of the race. As in the two previous years, the ADAC GT4 Germany will once again compete with an environmentally friendly fuel in 2024.