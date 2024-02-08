Mike David Ortmann wins AMR Driver Academy

Two-time ADAC GT4 Germany champion Mike David Ortmann wins the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy. Ortmann will take part in international GT3 racing in 2024 with the new Vantage GT3.

Two-time ADAC GT4 champion Mike David Ortmann is the latest up-and-coming GT racing driver to graduate from the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy at the top of his class.

The 24-year-old Berliner joins a growing list of graduates that includes IMSA GTD Pro race winner Ross Gunn, 2022 IMSA GTD champion Roman De Angelis, works driver and reigning Le Mans Cup champion Valentin Hasse Clot, former British GT4 champion Tom Canning and, most recently, Romain Leroux.

Ortmann, who has dominated the leading GT4 category in Germany for the past two seasons in his PROsport Racing Aston Martin Vantage, stood out among more than 20 candidates and impressed in all aspects of the Academy process. The German, who has combined his activities in the GT4 class with stints in the Vantage GT3 in the Nürburging endurance series on the dreaded Nordschleife, plans to race the new Vantage GT3 in Europe in 2024.

Ortmann said of his graduation from the AMR Driver Academy: "It's an honour for me to win the 2023 AMR Driver Academy. The last year has been an incredible journey and I am so grateful for all the support and opportunities I have been given. I can't wait to start the 2024 season with the new Vantage GT3. I plan to work even harder to take another step forward, both in terms of my skills and my career goals."

The AMR Driver Academy is an annual initiative to develop talent from its thriving network of partner teams and another way for Aston Martin to contribute to motorsport by investing in and nurturing future talent.

As a unique and unrivalled learning and development platform with an established manufacturer, this important initiative will be refined and improved each year to effectively coach drivers in the early stages of their careers. Drivers between the ages of 17 and 26 with Vantage GT3 and GT4 racing programmes in recognised championships are eligible to enter. The prize for the successful graduate will include financial support for their 2024 racing programme as well as factory support and advice tailored to their season plans. Further assessment of the most outstanding candidates may also include a test in a Vantage GT3 at the end of the 2024 season.

Candidates will benefit from an exclusive seminar that includes media training, simulator training and tailored advice on physical preparation and nutrition. AMR's in-house sales staff will provide key advice on marketing and sponsorship and there will be a factory technical workshop to deepen the candidates' understanding of the Vantage's competitive set-up.

The judging panel, which includes three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona GTD class champion Darren Turner (GB), four-time British GT champion Jonny Adam, former Academy winner and works driver Valentin Hasse Clot, AMR Head of Performance, Gus Beteli, and Head of AMR Partner Racing, Huw Tasker, will assess each driver's ability to manage the strategic, team, commercial and publicity aspects of their role. Ultimately, the outstanding candidate will demonstrate the greatest potential to develop their talent for the future.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mike David to the team. Since he started racing the Vantage in 2021, he has consistently delivered outstanding results and shown all the qualities and attributes that have characterised his predecessors as AMR Driver Academy graduates - we expect this to continue into 2024. The AMR Driver Academy is an indispensable tool for recognising and identifying outstanding talent in the ranks of our partners and we value it highly."