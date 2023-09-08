2019 champions return in Valencia

The 2019 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champions Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli return to Valencia. The two Lamborghini factory drivers will compete for VSR.

The 2019 champion duo of Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli will return to the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. The two Italian Lamborghini factory drivers will pilot a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 for Vincenzo Sospiri Racing in Spain. The two drivers last raced in the Sprint Cup of the high-profile SRO racing series in 2019.

The two 2019 champions replace fellow factory drivers Jordan Pepper and Franck Perera in the Italian racing team.

In 2019, the duo secured the Sprint Cup title win in FFF Racing Team Lamborghini. The two Lamborghini experts are also coming out on top in the Endurance Cup and in the overall standings of the GT World Challenge Europe.