DTM race winner Maximilian Paul starts in Valencia

Maximilian Paul, who sensationally won a race at a DTM guest start at the Nürburgring, will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. He replaces the Swiss Rolf Ineichen.

Maximilian Paul will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. The Dresden native will drive a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 for Vincenzo Sospiri Racing (VSR). In the car with the starting number #163 he replaces last year's DTM driver Rolf Ineichen in Spain and shares the car with the Japanese Yuki Nemoto. The duo will compete in the Silver Cup.

Maximilian Paul contested the DTM race weekends at the Nürburgring and the Lausitzring for the Grasser Racing Team in recent weeks. In the rain chaos at the Nürburgring, the official Lamborghini Junior driver sensationally drove to victory, which was also the first DTM triumph for Gottfried Grasser's team.

The Saxon also completed guest starts for Paul Motorsport in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nürburgring and in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Hockenheim. Although the family team's car does not feature the latest evolution, Paul was able to attract attention with strong performances and even finished on the podium with Simon Connor Primm in the GT Masters. In addition, Maximilian Paul is fighting for the title in the International GT Open and has celebrated three wins so far this season.

The switch from Ineichen to Paul is not the only reshuffle at VSR ahead of the event in Spain. The 2019 GT World Challenge Europe champions Marco Mapelli and Andrea Caldarelli will take over the team's factory car. Following a manufacturer decision, the pair take over the car from Jordan Pepper and Franck Perera.