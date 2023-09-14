Knee injury: JP Motorsport with only one McLaren

Reduced car line-up for JP Motorsport at the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. Due to a knee injury of team boss Patryk Krupinski, the team will only field one McLaren.

JP Motorsport's difficult season in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia continues. Due to a knee injury suffered by team owner Patryk Krupinski, who shares a car with Norbert Siedler, the racing team from Erkelenz - which competes under the Luxembourg flag - will only field a McLaren 720S GT3 in Valencia.

Former Formula 1 driver and Servus TV Formula 1 expert Christian Klien and young Briton Dean MacDonald will be driving the 720S GT3.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete," regrets Patryk Krupinski. "Due to a knee injury, it is unfortunately impossible for me to contest the race weekend. In Valencia last year, we showed good speed and took two class victories. Therefore, we are returning to the track with confidence. We hope that after all the bad luck in Hockenheim, we can show our true performance and score our first points of the year."

The race weekend will take place from 15 to 17 September. The two one-hour races will be recorded at 14:00 on Saturday and Sunday. Prior to that, qualifying will take place in the early morning of the respective day. In the official livestream of the race series, which can be seen on the GT World Challenge Europe website and on YouTube, the two races can be followed with German, English, French and Italian commentary.