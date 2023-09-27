DTM ace Lucas Auer starts for GetSpeed in Barcelona

The final weekend of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS takes place next weekend, 29 September to 1 October. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the fifth round in the Endurance Cup of the popular GT3 championship. Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed will bring three Mercedes-AMG GT3s to the grid.

After finishing second at their home race at the Nürburgring at the end of July, Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Fabian Schiller are travelling to the finale in Spain with a tailwind. In the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the trio wants to say goodbye to the winter break with a strong result. The primary goal is to secure third place in the drivers' standings for Engel. "Our spearhead is at the start of the finale with the strong regular line-up," says team boss Adam Osieka. "The three drivers have impressively demonstrated their capabilities with second places at Paul Ricard and the Nürburgring. We want to build on that at the finale." GetSpeed also still has good prospects of finishing in the top three in the team standings. We are only three points off third place after four events."

In addition to the performance car with top line-up, the racing team from the industrial park at the Nürburgring will field one car each in the Pro-Am and Bronze categories. Aaron Walker and Andrzej Lewandowski will fight for podium places in the Pro-Am car with the starting number two. Walker had most recently celebrated third place overall with GetSpeed in the International GT Open. "Aaron has developed very well through racing in our Junior programme in the GT Open," says Osieka. "We now want to use this momentum to score points in the Champions League of GT3 racing as well."

Lucas Auer is celebrating a comeback with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 from GetSpeed. The Austrian was already successful for the team at the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa with a top-10 finish. In Barcelona, the Mercedes-AMG Performance driver will enrich the duo of Florian Scholze and Patrick Assenheimer in the number three car. "With Lucas in the team, our bronze car, which has had a lot of bad luck this year, is also in a strong position," said Osieka. "The competition is strong, especially in this class. Nevertheless, I'm convinced that a podium finish is in the cards."

The race weekend at the Costa Daurada starts on Friday with two one-hour test sessions at 9am and 1:20pm. Another bronze test will take place at 16:50. Saturday is also still used to prepare for the race. After a ninety-minute free practice session starting at 9 am, pre-qualifying is on the agenda at 1:25 pm. The grid positions will be determined in the three-part qualifying on Sunday morning from 9:45 a.m., the starting lights will finally turn green at 3 p.m.. The race distance is three hours. All sessions on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live on the SRO YouTube channel.