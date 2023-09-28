ROWE becomes lubricant partner of the GT World Challenge

From the 2024 season, ROWE will become the official lubricant partner of the global Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS series. In addition, the ROWE Pole Award will be introduced, which will be presented after each qualifying session.

SRO Motorsports Group is pleased to confirm a new three-year agreement with ROWE Motor Oil. This will see the globally respected German company become the official lubricant partner of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS.

From 2024, ROWE will be the official lubricant partner of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS series in Europe, Asia and the United States with its industry-leading lubricants. ROWE will also support the ROWE Pole Award, which is presented to the pole sitter at the end of each qualifying session.

This agreement builds on an existing partnership in the United States that includes both a lubricant partnership and the ROWE Pole Award in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS throughout the 2023 season.

ROWE was founded in 1995 and has quickly grown from a single workshop to a global company with products available in 80 countries. Despite its growth, the company is still family-owned and run by its founder Michael Zehe and his daughter Dr Alexandra Kohlmann.

Through ROWE RACING, the company is also directly linked to GT racing. The German team is one of the most successful in the sport and has proven itself especially in endurance races. Its notable successes include overall victories at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa in 2016, 2020 and 2023, as well as the 24h Nürburgring in 2020.

With their shared focus on performance and efficiency, SRO and ROWE will form a mutually beneficial partnership in the years to come.

Stéphane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group: "We are delighted that our relationship with ROWE will grow significantly in 2024. The role of the official lubricant is crucial, so it is important to work with an established and respected partner. We know the quality of ROWE products and the name has been present in our championships for more than a decade, which underlines the brand's commitment to racing. I am very much looking forward to a successful collaboration."

Dr Alexandra Kohlmann, Managing Director of ROWE: "Since the foundation of the company, ROWE has always been characterised by a deep conviction to act sustainably. For example, all products in our range are 100 percent CO2-compensated. One of our goals is to drive sustainability forward in motorsport as well. With the SRO Motorsports Group and the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS, we have partners at our side who are pursuing this path together with us with great commitment."