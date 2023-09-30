GT World Challenge: The title fight in Barcelona

Akkodis ASP and ROWE Racing are fighting for the title in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in Barcelona. The Mercedes team has an 18-point lead over the BMW team from Germany.

Akkodis ASP vs. ROWE Racing - the two top teams will battle it out for the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup title in Barcelona. Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Timur Boguslavskiy in the French team's Mercedes-AMG GT3 have an 18-point lead over BMW works drivers Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly in ROWE Racing's M4 GT3.

This means that the advantage in the title fight is clearly on the side of the Mercedes team, but the three-hour races of the SRO race series in Barcelona have already proven more often that they are unpredictable and full of action and drama. So excitement is also guaranteed in the three-hour race in the title fight.

ROWE Racing, if they want to win the title, must win the race, while the Akkodis ASP Mercedes may then finish the race in seventh position at the most.

Another possible route to the title for the ROWE team would be for the M4 GT3 to finish on pole position and thus collect an extra point. In that case, second position in the race would also be enough for the team to win the title if the French Mercedes does not score any points.