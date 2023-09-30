Comtoyou Racing to rely on Aston Martin in future

Goodbye Audi, hello Aston Martin. Comtoyou Racing will be relying on the traditional British brand in future and has signed a 4-year contract. The team is also entering the GT4 scene.

The announcement was made on Saturday afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the venue for the penultimate stop of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, which is also the final round of the Endurance Cup.

The Comtoyou Racing team, which has been active in GT racing since this year, is already preparing for a new challenge from the 2024 season. "First of all, I would like to thank Audi Sport Customer Racing for their support during our GT3 debut," explains Jean-Michel Baert, Team Principal of the Belgian team.

"Although it is always possible to improve, we had a successful debut in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, where the level of competition is undeniable. Our class wins - both in the Sprint and Endurance classes - and our podium finishes overall are proof of this, and we hope to finish 2023 on a high note. However, we no longer saw the opportunity to grow further with Audi in the GT class and are delighted to announce a new partnership."

In 2024, the Frameries, Belgium-based company will join forces with Aston Martin to become AMR Comtoyou Racing. "We are very proud to have signed a four-year partnership with Aston Martin Racing," Jean-Michel continued.

"Their enthusiasm, their will to win and their vision for the future have convinced us. Thanks to them, we have the opportunity to compete in GT4 as well as GT3. It is still too early to reveal all the details of our programme in terms of drivers and championships, but we are fully motivated. We still have a lot of work to do to prepare for the 2024 season, but I can tell you that we will do everything we can to continue our progress."

Aston Martin Racing is also more than happy with the new partnership. "Aston Martin Racing is delighted to be working with Comtoyou Racing," said Huw Tasker, Head of Partner Racing AMR. "Our brand has a great history in motorsport and GT racing. We were looking for a first-class partner who shares our vision of performance and our professionalism. The Comtoyou Racing team has already proven in its first season in the GT3 class that it is a reference with class wins and overall podium finishes. From the first contact, we saw the same will to win in them as in us. So we are proud to have worked with them for four years and we look forward to helping Aston Martin win GT races in the future."

Testing will be carried out over the next few weeks to ensure the different teams can work perfectly together, and the Comtoyou racing team will announce its programmes and drivers for the 2024 season in due course. There is no doubt about it: for AMR Comtoyou Racing, the 2024 season starts tomorrow!