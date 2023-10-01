SRO race series continue to roll on Pirelli tyres

Since 2013, the SRO racing series have been running on tyres from Pirelli- The cooperation will continue for five years until 2028. In addition, the tyre manufacturer will be included in the series entries for the GT2 European Series.

The SRO Motorsports Group and Pirelli will continue their long-standing partnership until the 2028 season. This is the result of a new five-year contract being signed.

The renowned Italian manufacturer will continue in its role as the exclusive tyre supplier for the SRO series competing worldwide, as well as for all stand-alone GT4 licensed series. Pirelli will also remain the sole tyre supplier for the Fanatec GT2 European Series, which will be renamed the "Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli" from 2024. All three categories will use the same high-performance tyre, the P Zero DHF, which was introduced ahead of the 2022 season. Pirelli will continue to develop its products to meet the ongoing evolution of the racing series, particularly with the debut of the latest generation of GT3 cars in 2025.

The new agreement extends a successful collaboration that began a decade ago, in 2013, when Pirelli became a supplier to what is now the Fanatec GT Europe Endurance Cup. This includes the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, the pinnacle of the global SRO calendar and the ultimate example of Pirelli's expertise. The event requires a truly remarkable effort from the company, which provides around 15,000 tyres from its state-of-the-art fitting centre in the paddock.

While the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is the pinnacle event, it is just one of hundreds of races organised by the SRO where Pirelli supplies the entire grid. These include high-profile international Intercontinental GT Challenge and Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS events in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. Over the years, Pirelli has also built local teams of technicians and engineers to better support customers and drivers in each geographical region, such as North America, Asia and Australia.

Pirelli also plays an important role in ensuring a solid platform for SRO's globally recognised Balance of Performance criteria, which help to ensure close and competitive racing between a wide range of GT3 cars. In this respect, the relationship guarantees stability on and off the track and lays the foundation for an even more exciting and sustainability-conscious future.

Stéphane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group: "Success in motorsport requires the best partners, and with Pirelli we have exactly that. Over the last ten years, Pirelli has provided our teams with a world-class product, while also providing commercial and technical support to our series and unique events around the globe. So it was only natural that we extend our collaboration for another five years."

Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director: "It is a great satisfaction for us to continue to offer such exciting and increasingly popular championships. In these years of collaboration with the SRO, we have supported the development of cars and race formats around the world, and we will reinforce this commitment in the next five years by confirming the spirit that has always distinguished us and united us with the organiser: a strong focus on customer and fan satisfaction."