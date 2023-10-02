GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Champion

The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season came to an end in Barcelona. We take a close look at the champions in the five classes of the top-class international GT3 championship.

The Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 with start number #88 wins the overall title in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in 2023. In a chaotic season finale, fifth place is enough for Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Timur Boguslavskiy to win the title. The trio won the races in Le Castellet and at the Nürburgring during the season.

In the Pro-Am class, the tension was already gone before the season finale in Barcelona. The Car Collection trio Niki Leutwiler, Ivan Jacoma and Alex Fontana already won the class title with their Porsche 911 GT3 R at the penultimate race of the season at the Nürburgring.

In the Silver Cup, the Austrian Grasser team can rejoice. DTM driver Clemens Schmid, ADAC GT Masters driver Benjamin Hites and Glenn van Berlo from the Netherlands came in second. The race day for Gottfried Grasser's team was topped by the class victory of the sister car driven by Gerhard Tweraser, Sam Neary and Fabrizio Crestaini.

Before Comtoyou Racing switches to Aston Martin in 2024, the team can cheer about the Gold Cup title with Audi. Despite severe technical problems in the final race laps, the two Belgians Nicolas Baert and Maxime Soulet drive to the title win. Together with Max Hofer, who had to skip the Nürburgring race, the two Belgians finish the race in fifth place in class.

The McLaren team SKY - Tempesta Racing also has reason to celebrate. Sixth place in the Bronze Cup is enough to win the title for Eddie Cheever III, Chris Froggatt and Jonathan Hui.