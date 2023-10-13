CLRT with Porsche DTM aces at Zandvoort finale

Normally, Ayhancan Güven and Laurin Heinrich compete for KÜS Team Bernhard in the DTM. At Zandvoort, they will contest the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup for CLRT.

CLRT moves up from the Bronze Cup to the Pro class at the season finale of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Zandvoort. The team of French professional racer Côme Ledogar will field a Porsche 911 GT3 R on the Dutch North Sea coast, which will also wear a new colour scheme.

The car will be driven by the two Porsche contract drivers Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Güven.

Both drivers know each other well, as they compete as teammates for KÜS Team Bernhard in the DTM. At the DTM race weekend in June, they were also able to gain experience with the new 911 GT3 R on the dune coaster. Back then, Heinrich retired in both races - Güven drove into the points in both races and finished a strong seventh on Sunday.

The entry in the top class at Zandvoort is intended to show the performance of the racing team after its first GT3 season and is also considered a test balloon for a possible Pro commitment in 2024.