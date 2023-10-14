GT World Challenge Europe: Exciting title fight

The 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season will be concluded at Zandvoort. The title is still up for grabs in all three classes. We take a look at the title candidates for you.

35 points are still up for grabs for the drivers in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort. This means that in all three classes the title is still up for grabs and it all comes down to the last two races on the dune circuit.

Pro:

In purely mathematical terms, five driver duos can still clinch the title on the GP circuit, realistically it will be more of a two-way fight for the title. The two Akkodis ASP drivers Timur Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello travel to the Netherlands as championship leaders with 83 points, followed by Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller in second place with 75.5 points.

Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts (68.5 points), Lucas Legeret and Christopher Haase (50 points) and Thierry Vermeulen and Albert Costa (48.5 points) have more theoretical title chances.

Gold Cup:

Curious scenario in the Gold Cup, all five permanently registered driver duos enter Zandvoort with title chances. The Boutsen VDS drivers Alberto di Folco and Aurélien Panis lead the standings with 90 points. Their closest pursuers are WRT drivers Niklas Krütten and Calan Williams with 84 points.

Finlay Hutchison and Gilles Magnus (75.5 points), Paul Evrard and Simon Gachet (74.5 points) and Cesar Gazeau and Adam Eteki (72 points) also have theoretical championship chances.

Silver Cup:

The battle for the Silver Cup title is even closer. Only one point separates the two leaders. Attempto Racing drivers Alex Arkin Aka and Lorenzo Patrese lead the standings with 102 points. Haupt Racing Team driver Jordan Love follows one point behind.

The Madpanda Motorsport duo Ezequiel Perez Companc and Jesse Salmenautio also have a theoretical chance of winning the championship.