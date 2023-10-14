Ricardo Feller secures pole at the last second

Ricardo Feller secures pole position for the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort and thus reduces the gap to the top of the standings. Valentino Rossi in 15th place.

Audi driver Ricardo Feller has secured pole position for round one of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort. The Swiss lapped the circuit in 1:32.290 minutes. As a result, Feller and Mattia Drudi cut the gap to championship leaders Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy by one point.

CLRT driver Laurin Heinrich finished second on his Sprint Cup debut. In the Porsche 911 GT3 R, he was 0.289 seconds off the best time.

Championship leader Raffaele Marciello completed the Top 3 in the Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Ahead of Valentino Rossi and his team-mate Maxime Martin lies another race to catch up. Rossi has to start the race in his WRT BMW M4 GT3 from 15th on the grid.

The session had to be stopped about one minute before the end. Local hero Paul Meijer hit the barrier with the GSM AB1 GT3 Team Lamborghini in the Scheivlak corner area.

Result (Top 10):

1st Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Laurin Heinrich/Ayhancan Güven - CLRT - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Andrea Caldarelli/Marco Mapelli - VSR - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

5th Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

6th Frédéric Vervisch/Nicolas Baert - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Albert Costa/Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Christian Klien/Dean MacDonald - JP Motorsport - McLaren 720S GT3

9th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

10 Alex Arkin Aka/Lorenzo Patrese - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3