Victory and championship lead for Audi at Zandvoort

Chaotic race at Zandvoort - Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi win the first GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup round at Zandvoort. Valentino Rossi on podium after strong recovery.

Audi victory at Zandvoort. In a dramatic race, Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi prevailed in the Tresor Orange 1 Audi. Drudi took the lead in the standings five minutes before the end of the race after a chaotic race. The two drivers also took the championship lead with the victory and go into the final race day of the 2023 season with a 2.5-point advantage.

Second place goes to the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari of Albert Costa and local hero Thierry Vermeulen. 1.020 seconds separated the two cars at the end of the race.

Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin completed the podium after a spectacular recovery. The WRT BMW M4 GT3 started the race from 15th on the grid.

It is the third podium result of the 2023 season for Rossi and his Belgian partner, who finished second at the season opener at Brands Hatch before taking their first win at Rossi's home race in Misano.

Before the start of the race, there were a variety of weather events while the sun was shining. Besides rain and strong wind, it was dry at times. About an hour before the race there was even light hail! Very tricky track conditions thus awaited the riders. For this reason, there were two introductory laps for the riders.

The starting lap was dramatic. Championship leader Raffaele Marciello slid into the gravel in the difficult conditions, but was able to continue. However, the Allodis ASP driver dropped back to 15th place.

After contact with the Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 of Jacopo Guidetti, Lucas Legeret hit the guardrail on the approach to the first corner and retired as the suspension on the Comtoyou Racing Audi broke.

Nova Race's other Honda was also involved in a curious scene at the start. Nicola Marinangelli in the AF Corse Ferrari lost the grass at the start and almost spun into the Nova Race car of Erwin Zanotti, who missed the Ferrari with a strong braking manoeuvre.

On the second lap, the safety car was called onto the track. Sainteloc Racing driver Gregoire Demoustier spun in the Sainteloc Audi into the gravel bed of the Scheivlak corner. Demoustier had previously brushed against the pit wall at the start.

Immediately after the pit stop window, the race had to be neutralised. Patryk Krupinski in the JP Motorsport McLaren spun into the gravel bed at turn ten.

When the Full Course Yellow was triggered, Adrien de Leener was hit in the rear by Alberto di Folco in the Boutsen VDS Audi in the Scheivlak area and flipped over.

Two laps after the restart, the battle for fourth place saw the next upset in the Scheivlak area. Ayhancan Güven and Erwan Bastard touched each other on the crest and spun into the gravel, but were able to continue the race.

Result (Top 10):

1st Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Albert Costa/Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

3rd Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

4th Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Frédéric Vervisch/Nicolas Baert - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

7th Jordan Love/Frank Bird - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Thomas Neubauer/Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

9th Andrea Caldarelli/Marco Mapelli - VSR - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

10th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3