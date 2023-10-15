Dramatic title decision in the storm at Zandvoort

Stormy season finale in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. It's not just the weather that's going crazy at Zandvoort, in all three classes only minimal point gaps separate the championship leaders.

17.5 points are still up for grabs in the final qualifying and race of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season. In all three classes, the title decision is still open.

Pro:

Yesterday, Saturday, Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi had a perfect day. Pole position and victory in a chaotic race in the Tresor Orange 1 Audi. As a result, the two official Audi drivers took the lead in the standings.

They have a 2.5-point lead over Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy in the Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3. But in the difficult weather conditions with rain and storms, anything is possible on the dune circuit in Zandvoort. The task is made more difficult for the Akkodis ASP duo as Timur Boguslavskiy has to complete qualifying and the race start, traditionally he ranks more in the midfield before handing over the car to Marciello.

Gold Cup:

Even before the final race day, all five cars firmly entered in the Gold Cup can still take the title! A sign of the balance of the class. The Boutsen VDS duo Alberto di Folco and Aurélien Panis lead the category with 97.5 points. Calan Williams and Niklas Krütten follow in the WRT BMW M4 GT3 with 96 points.

Cesar Gazeau/Adam Eteki (Boutsen VDS - 88.5 points), Finlay Hutchison/Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Racing - 86 points) and Paul Evrard/Simon Gachet (Sainteloc Racing - 80.5 points) can also still mathematically win the title.

Silver Cup:

In the first round at Zandvoort, Haupt Racing Team driver Jordan Love took the lead in the sub standings. In Zandvoort, the Australian will again share the car with Frank Bird, who had to miss the race weekends in Hockenheim and Valencia after the death of his father.

Lorenzo Patrese and Alex Arkin Aka in the Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 follow in second place, 2.5 points behind.

This makes it clear that there will be a final furioso in all three classes at the storm party in Zandvoort. High-tension in the race and in the title fight is guaranteed in all categories and also already in qualifying early on Sunday morning it will be important for the title candidates to secure the extra point for pole position!