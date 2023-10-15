Altoè on pole - title candidates in midfield

Giacomo Altoè has secured pole position for the second GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup round. VR46 BMW M4 GT3 in third place on the grid. Title contenders in the midfield.

On the very last lap, Giacomo Altoè secured pole position for the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort. The Ferrari driver lapped the circuit in 1:37.189 minutes in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

Second place went to McLaren works driver Benjamin Goethe. He was 0.012 seconds off the best time.

Maxime Martin took third place on the grid in the WRT BMW M4 GT3 he shares with Valentino Rossi. After third position the day before, the nine-time motorbike world champion and his partner again have a good chance of a podium result.

In the overall title fight, the two title candidates will start right next to each other. Timur Boguslavskiy drove to eighth on the grid in the Akkodis ASP Mercedes, with Mattia Drudi following in ninth position in the Tresor Orange 1 Audi.

Result (Top 10):

1st Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

2nd Nicolai Kjaergaard/Benjamin Goethe - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

3rd Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

4th Niklas Krütten/Calan Williams - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

5th Jordan Love/Frank Bird - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

7th Albert Costa/Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10th Alex Arkin Aka/Lorenzo Patrese - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3