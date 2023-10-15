Benjamin Goethe (McLaren) loses second place on the grid

German Benjamin Goethe loses second place on the grid for the second GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup race in Zandvoort. Misconduct in qualifying of the Garage 59 driver.

McLaren works driver Benjamin Goethe will not start the second race at Zandvoort from second place on the grid. The Garage 59 driver will be moved back three positions. As a result, the McLaren 720S GT3, which Goethe shares with Nicolai Kjaergaard, will start the race from fifth place on the grid.

In qualifying, the descendant of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe set his personal best time in the first sector under a yellow flag, leaving the stewards no choice but to penalise the 20-year-old.

In qualifying, he originally missed the best starting position by only 0.012 seconds.