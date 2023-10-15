Altoè loses pole - Rossi BMW on best grid position

Giacomo Altoè loses pole position for the second GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup round. Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin will instead start the race from the front in the WRT BMW M4 GT3.

Giacomo Altoè loses pole position for the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort. The Emil Frey Racing driver is moved back three positions on the grid. As a result, the Ferrari 296 GT3, which Altoè shares with Konsta Lappalainen, will start the race from fourth on the grid.

In qualifying, the Italian set his fastest time in the first sector under a yellow flag, which left the stewards with no choice but to penalise the Ferrari driver of the team from Switzerland.

As second-placed Benjamin Goethe also made the same mistake, Maxime Martin will start the race from the best grid position. The Belgian will share the BMW M4 GT3 with Valentino Rossi.

After their podium finish on Saturday, Rossi and Martin now have a good chance of a fourth podium result of the season. After the victory in Misano, they would like to take their second win of the season.