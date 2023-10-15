Collision brings clarity - Drudi/Feller champion

After a collision on the starting lap, it was clear Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller were GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champions. The duo drives to the title win with the victory.

With victory to the title! Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller win the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Zandvoort and are the 2023 champions. In the race, the Audi duo fought their way to victory from ninth on the grid.

Already on the starting lap, the title fight became dramatic. Timur Boguslavskiy was hit and flipped by Lorenzo Patrese. Erwan Bastard, Alex Frasinetti and Nicolas Baert then hit the Mercedes and all headed for the pits with damage. Only Bastard was able to continue after repairs. Patrese, who flipped Boguslavskiy, is the teammate of eventual champions Feller and Drudi. A special taste remains with this collision, as this way the title was served to the teammates on a silver platter. Patrese and Aka's car received a 15-second penalty for the collision at the end of the race. John Watson summed it up in the commentary by saying that the penalty was nothing compared to the damage Patrese had caused.

On the following lap Patrese spun into the gravel and retired. To recover the Audi and the debris from the pre-lap collision, the safety car was called onto the circuit.

Shortly after the restart, Adam Eteki in the Boutsen VDS Audi hit the final corner. The Frenchman brought the car back into the pits.

Five minutes before the pit stop window opened, heavy rain started on the start-finish straight. Front runner Maxime Martin slid into the gravel in the difficult conditions and lost two positions.

Shortly afterwards, Erwan Bastard flew off in the Scheivlak area and got stuck in the gravel. The race was neutralised again to recover the car.

Ten minutes before the end of the race, Valentino Rossi slid off the track in the Scheivlak area and dropped from fourth to seventh position. Rossi also finished the race in seventh position to end his season with another points result.

Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts finished the race in second position in the WRT BMW M4 GT3. They were 3.563 seconds behind the winning Audi.

Niklas Krütten and Calan Williams complete the podium in another WRT BMW. The duo thus win the Gold Cup title.

Result (Top 10):

1st Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Niklas Krütten/Calan Williams - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

4th Andrea Caldarelli/Marco Mapelli - VSR - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

5th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

6th Jordan Love/Frank Bird - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

8th Albert Costa/Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

9th Nicolai Kjaergaard/Benjamin Goethe - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

10 Laurin Heinrich/Ayhancan Güven - CLRT - Porsche 911 GT3 R