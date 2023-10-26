K-PAX Racing pauses after difficult 2024 season

The us team K-PAX Racing will take a break in 2024 to explore the GT3 scene. For 2025, the racing team plans to return to the GT3 scene and the GT World Challenge Europe.

The American team K-PAX Racing entered a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in 2023. The team has now announced that it will take a break next year, but plans to return to the high-profile SRO racing series in 2025.

K-PAX Racing had a difficult year in 2023 with three Lamborghini factory drivers, Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli and Franck Perera. Only at the Nürburgring did the team finish in the points.

The team's three-year contract with Lamborghini expired at the end of the season. After winning titles in GT World Challenge America in 2021 and 2022, the team returned to Europe this year in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

The team plans to use the break in 2024 to explore the GT3 scene with new cars from Aston Martin, Corvette and Ford.

For 2025, the racing team plans to return to the GT3 scene and GT World Challenge Europe, as Europe is an important place for the team, team manager Darren Law told Sportscar365.