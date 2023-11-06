GT World Challenge and FIA WEC 2024 for Rossi?

Valentino Rossi is certain to start in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in 2024. It is also becoming increasingly likely that he will compete in the FIA WEC. Start in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup uncertain.

Valentino Rossi is getting closer and closer to his big dream of competing in the legendary 24-hour race at Le Mans. The start of the nine-time motorbike world champion and BMW works rider in the World Endurance Championship is becoming more and more likely. He hinted at this during a TV interview at the season finale of the series in Bahrain.

Rossi attended the season finale in the Gulf state of Bahrain and took part in the rookie test. During the rookie test, he drove an LMP2 of the WRT team. The test is not seen as preparation for a racing programme for the Italian, but rather as wish fulfilment, as Rossi had been asking team boss Vincent Vosse for some time if he could test the car.

"I have ridden with this team for two years and it is a very good team," said Rossi in a TV interview during the race. "I am very happy. I came here to see the race because maybe next year I will drive in the WEC, we will see. Tomorrow I will try the LMP2 car for the first time because I asked Vincent Vosse to try the car and tomorrow would be a good option. I was very curious to drive the car. To be in the WEC next year is the goal, we will try."

Valentino Rossi's start would be in the new LMGT3 class, which will replace the GTE class next season. BMW works driver Rossi would compete there together with WRT in an M4 GT3. The official participation of the successful Belgian team in the GT3 class has not yet been confirmed, but is considered certain.

The Italian is also certain to remain in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. "I will definitely continue to compete here in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup," Rossi told Speedweek at a press conference at the 2023 season finale of the SRO racing series in Barcelona. It is uncertain whether "Il Dottore" will continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup for the entire season.