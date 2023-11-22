The GT World Challenge Europe in facts and figures

The 2023 season of the GT World Challenge Europe thrilled with huge starting fields and exciting motorsport. Facts and figures about the 2023 season of the high-calibre SRO racing series.

The Sprint Cup saw record participation this season, culminating in a thrilling finale in Zandvoort. The Endurance Cup was also represented at full strength and achieved its largest average starting field. As always, the highlight was the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, which was held for the 75th time and laid the foundations for next year's centenary celebrations.

In addition to the action on the track, 2023 offered a wealth of remarkable figures and fascinating facts. Now that the engines are resting for the winter is the ideal time to analyse some of the data.

- The #88 Akkodis-ASP team (Raffaele Marciello/Jules Gounon/Timur Boguslavskiy) won the Endurance Cup drivers' title despite not finishing in the season opener at Monza. It is the first time since 2013 that the winning team did not score any points in the first race, coincidentally both were driving Mercedes-AMG cars.

- Akkodi's ASP wasn't the only team to get off to a poor start before recovering to take the title. The Silver Cup and Pro-Am champions did the same, as the winning driver trios from Grasser Racing Team and Car Collection Motorsport failed to see the chequered flag at Monza.

- ROWE Racing's #98 BMW was the only car to complete every single lap in the 2023 Endurance Cup season, totalling 994. It is the second season in a row that ROWE has achieved this feat: its sister #998 BMW achieved the same feat in 2022, completing 1,004 laps.

- Four of the five endurance races this season were won from pole position, more than in any previous season. The exception was the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, where the victorious ROWE Racing BMW started from 26th place. Only once in 65 Endurance Cup races has a car triumphed from further back.

- Eight teams, representing six different brands, achieved a podium finish in the Endurance Cup this season. Akkodis ASP was the most successful with two wins and a second place, while ROWE Racing scored two wins and a third place. AF Corse was the other team to take an overall victory, giving the Ferrari 296 GT3 its first triumph in Barcelona.

- The other teams to secure an Endurance podium in 2023 were AlManar (Mercedes-AMG), Tresor Orange1 (Audi), Scherer Sport PHX (Audi), Iron Lynx (Lamborghini) and Rutronik Racing (Porsche).

- The best overall endurance result for a Gold Cup car was achieved by the Mercedes-AMG with starting number 157 from Winward Racing. The young driver trio of Miklas Born/David Schumacher/Marius Zug finished sixth at the Nürburgring, one place better than the #21 Comtoyou Racing Audi that finished the first race in Monza.

- GRT - Grasser Racing Team has finished on the Silver Cup podium in every endurance race this season, claiming the double title. The number 85 Lamborghini of Benjamin Hites/Clemens Schmid/Glenn Van Berlo took the drivers' crown with two wins and two second places, while the sister car with the number 58 came third in Monza and took victory in Barcelona.

- In the Bronze Cup, both endurance titles were won without a race victory. The #93 Sky Tempesta McLaren of Chris Froggatt/Jonathan Hui/Eddie Cheever took two second places and two third places before finishing sixth in the finale.

- Fittingly, this year's annual race at the Circuit Paul Ricard set a new track record of 1056.09 kilometres (183 laps). After nine editions as a six-hour race, next year's race will be held over the usual three hours and will open the 2024 season from 5 to 7 April.

- Huber Motorsport secured the Bronze Cup at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. Remarkably, the number 20 Porsche also started from pole position after a dramatic and rainy qualifying session. It was the first time since 2013 that a car outside the Pro category had started the race from pole position.

- For the second time in five years, the Pro-Am victory at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa went to a car that started from the pit lane. This time it was the #75 Mercedes-AMG of SunEnergy1; in 2019 it was Oman Racing by TF Sport with its Aston Martin.

- Five different brands won the five classes at this year's CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. BMW triumphed in the overall standings, McLaren in the Gold Cup, Lamborghini in the Silver Cup, Porsche in the Bronze Cup and Mercedes-AMG in the Pro-Am.

- This year's edition of the Belgian endurance classic ran over 537 laps, one more than in 2022. There were 11 caution periods and nine safety car periods, fewer than last year (12 and 15 respectively).

- The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup 2023 was held over 361 laps, with 10 hours of racing on five circuits in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

- By winning the overall sprint classification, Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller gave Audi Sport its seventh drivers' title. Tresor Attempto Racing won the team classification, the tenth for an Audi team in eleven seasons.

- There is much to suggest that this was the most competitive Sprint Cup season since the championship began in 2013. Eight brands were represented, more than ever before in the series, and a new record of 42 cars was set in Misano.

- Prior to this season, it had been six years since a Sprint Cup race had been won from outside the top six grid positions. In 2023, this was the case three times: the #32 Team WRT BMW won from 13th place in Valencia, while the #40 Tresor Orange1 Audi started from P7 at Brands Hatch and P9 at Zandvoort.

- Only three of this season's sprint races have been won from pole position, the fewest since 2018, compared to eight wins from pole position last year.

- A total of eleven teams achieved a podium finish in the Sprint Cup this season, three more than in 2022. The title-winning pairing of Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller took seven, closely followed by Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts with six. Runners-up Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy scored four podium finishes, all of which were victories.

- The best average starting position in the Sprint Cup was achieved by the number 69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing. The pairing of Albert Costa and Thierry Vermeulen were always at the front, albeit without pole position. The average qualifying position of the #69 crew was 6.6, followed by the #40 Tresor Orange1 Audi (7.1) and the #88 Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG (9.4).

- Raffaele Marciello achieved the best individual qualifying average with two pole positions, one second place on the grid and two third places. The Mercedes-AMG driver holds the record in the Sprint Cup with 14 poles.

- The #30 Team WRT BMW of Niklas Krütten and Calan Williams finished third overall in the final Sprint Cup race at Zandvoort. This was the only time that a car outside the Pro class finished on the overall podium in both the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup.

- In 10 seasons of Sprint Cup, there has never been an Australian champion. This year there were two. In addition to Calan Williams, who won the Gold Cup, Jordan Love secured the Silver Cup in the #77 HRT Mercedes-AMG.

- Bronze Cup participant Dennis Marschall put the #66 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi on pole position in Valencia and also secured second place on the grid in Hockenheim. No other car outside the Pro class has qualified for the front row at a sprint event this season.

- With a total of 18 Sprint Cup victories, Audi was by far the most successful brand across all classes this season. The Ingolstadt-based brand scored four overall victories, six wins each in the Gold Cup and Silver Cup and two more in the Bronze Cup.

- When the Hockenheimring was added to the calendar in 2022, at 4.6 kilometres it was the shortest track on which a round of the Endurance Cup was held. This year, it switched to the Sprint Cup, where it is the longest track. However, it will relinquish this title next year as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya returns to the Sprint calendar. The Spanish circuit is around 80 metres longer than Hockenheim.

- The 2024 calendar includes eight of the circuits that were visited in 2023 and the order of events has also been revised. The Endurance Cup starts at Circuit Paul Ricard (5-7 April), followed by the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa (27-30 June), which celebrates its 100th birthday in 2024. Next up is a trip to the Nürburgring from 26 to 28 July, while Monza switches from spring to autumn from 20 to 22 September. Finally, the series breaks new ground by staging a six-hour race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from 21-23 November.

- The Sprint Cup will make guest appearances at five familiar venues, although only three were included in this year's calendar. The traditional season opener at Brands Hatch (4-5 May) will be retained, followed by the established events at Misano (17-19 May) and Hockenheim (19-21 July). From 23 to 25 August, the series will return to Magny-Cours after a one-year absence, while the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will return to the sprint calendar as the venue for the finale from 11 to 13 October.