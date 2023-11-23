Walkenhorst Motorsport relies on Aston Martin!

Walkenhorst Motorsport will rely on Aston Martin in GT3 racing in the future! The use of three Vantage GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe and on the Nordschleife is planned - programme in the ADAC GT Masters is in progress.

Walkenhorst Motorsport announces the signing of a long-term contract with Aston Martin Racing (AMR). This means that the team from Melle will be the official race partner of AMR from the 2024 season. The partnership with AMR includes the use of Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars in various top-class racing series and championships. From the coming season, Walkenhorst Motorsport will receive extensive support from AMR as part of the co-operation. The aim of both partners is to impress the motorsport world with this unique alliance and to celebrate success together in the coming years.

The special feature of this long-term partnership lies not only in its continuity and planning security, but also in the works support that Walkenhorst Motorsport will receive from AMR. The close technical co-operation not only enables the further development of innovative racing technologies, but also forms the basis for future top placings for the team from Lower Saxony.

Niclas Königbauer, Managing Director Walkenhorst Motorsport: "The close partnership with AMR gives us the certainty that we can count on technical excellence and experience in the coming years. This not only strengthens our racing performance, but also consolidates our position as a successful operational team for our partners and customers. We will certainly be well prepared for the coming season and are very much looking forward to working with AMR."

Adam Carter, Head of Endurance Motorsport Aston Martin: "We are delighted to welcome Walkenhorst Motorsport to the AMR family. Walkenhorst is a team that has always proven to be a strong team and has achieved excellent results in a variety of championships. We at Aston Martin look forward to working with the team to realise their ambitious and exciting plans with the Vantage GT3. Ultimately, we are all convinced that this will be a winning combination. Furthermore, Walkenhorst has delivered first-class results in global GT racing. For this reason, we as AMR are happy to enter into this long-term partnership."

As official race partner of AMR, Walkenhorst Motorsport will enter an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the PRO category of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Powered by AWS (GTWC) and in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). Walkenhorst will draw on the AMR works driver pool for these PRO events. The two endurance classics ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring and CrowdStrike 24h Spa will therefore be the focal points of the collaboration for the coming years and highlights of the season.

Henry Walkenhorst, Managing Director Walkenhorst Motorsport: "The connection with AMR is more than just a partnership for us - it is a joint journey on which we will hopefully achieve many successes together with enthusiasm. We are firmly convinced that with AMR we will not only seamlessly continue the significant team successes of recent years, but also build on them in the future. We have great ambitions and will not disappoint our long-standing partners and many fans."

Walkenhorst Motorsport is planning to field three Aston Martin Vantage GT3s in the GTWC and three in the NLS for the 2024 season. At the same time, the team is working on a possible further entry in the ADAC GT Masters. The new Aston Martin entry team will announce further details of the 2024 programme shortly.

Jörg Breuer, Managing Director Walkenhorst Motorsport: "The alliance with AMR is of great importance to us. The long-term co-operation agreement enables us to consistently and continuously push ahead with our plans. We would like to thank Aston Martin for the trust they have placed in us and look forward to celebrating many successes on the world's racetracks together with AMR."