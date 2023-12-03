Nicolas Leutwiler wins traditional Porsche Cup

Swiss driver Nicolas Leutwiler wins the traditional Porsche Cup, which has been awarded to the most successful amateur drivers since 1970. The Swiss driver became champion in the GT World Challenge Europe this year.

The 63-year-old amateur driver from Switzerland collected a total of 17,312 points in the ranking of the best amateur drivers at the wheel of Porsche customer vehicles. "Niki" Leutwiler thus relegated the German Robert Renauer (13,758 points) and last year's winner Ralf Bohn (Germany, 12,633 points) to second and third place.

The winner of the 2023 Porsche Cup celebrated numerous successes last season, including at the wheel of the 911 GT3 R in the Asian Le Mans Series and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup as well as in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in the GT4 European Series and in a guest appearance in the ADAC GT4 Germany.

In the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, the Swiss driver won the Pro-Am Cup title with his compatriots Ivan Jacoma and Alex Fontana in a 911 GT3 R from Porsche Centri Ticino, which was entered by Car Collection Motorsport and also competed under the German team's banner.

Leutwiler's prize is a Porsche road car of his choice worth up to 150,000 euros.