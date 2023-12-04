Porsche also active with intensive customer programme in 2024

Porsche will continue to run an intensive customer racing programme in 2024. The brand will focus on the 24-hour classics at the Nürburgring and Spa, but will also take part in the other familiar racing series.

With the introduction of the new class for GT3 cars in the FIA WEC, the competitive environment at the classic Le Mans is also changing fundamentally. Manthey will fly Porsche's colours high in the 2024 World Endurance Championship. The team will field two 911 GT3 Rs and compete against GT cars from eight other manufacturers. Among others, the two Austrians Richard Lietz and Klaus Bachler will be in the cockpits.

The team from Meuspath in the Eifel region is also continuing its involvement in the DTM. The reigning champions will once again rely on works driver Thomas Preining from Austria, who won the drivers' title this year, at the wheel of one of the two cars with up to 415 kW (565 hp).

In the two GT classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, four teams will compete with a total of five Porsche 911 GT3 Rs. The AO Racing team has been promoted to the GTD Pro category. Team Kellymoss with Riley will enter one car in each of the two GT classes. Wright Motorsports and MDK Motorsports will compete in the GTD category, where they will also meet the new Porsche customer team Andretti Motorsports.

In the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the GT World Challenge, the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series, the customer teams can rely on the same support from Porsche in 2024 as in the previous year. The same applies to the GT4 racing series and classes with the successful Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

Two of the major customer sport highlights each year are the 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. In 2024, numerous Porsche partner teams with racing cars from Weissach will once again be battling for overall and class victories in these classic races. Experienced teams and strong driver crews will compete on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife on 1-2 June 2024 and on the last weekend in June in the Ardennes. Concrete entries will follow in the coming weeks. Porsche Motorsport is also expecting a large line-up of customer teams with the 911 GT3 R at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.