Everything shines: Boutsen VDS switches to Mercedes-AMG

Team Boutsen VDS 2024 will celebrate its 25th anniversary in style by fielding two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS. The new partnership with Mercedes will also see one car compete in the Pro class, with the class of the second car to be announced at a later date. One of the highlights of the season: the 100th anniversary of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa!

The cat, whose image is now inextricably linked to Team Boutsen VDS, seems to be under a good star from now on. Just over a year after making their partnership official, Count Marc van der Straten and Olivier Lainé want to take the Belgian team to the next level from 2024. To this end, a new partnership with Mercedes-AMG has been concluded. Accordingly, two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be entered in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS next year. One of the cars will be entered in the Pro class with official Mercedes-AMG Performance and Junior drivers at the wheel. It will fight for the overall victory in the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup, especially at the anniversary edition of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. The second car will compete in either the Gold Cup or Silver Cup, depending on the classification of the drivers who will be behind the wheel.

"I was very happy to return to the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe paddock in 2023 and I had a great time in the team of Olivier Lainé, his wife Olivia Boutsen and their son Amaury," reveals Marc van der Straten with a big smile. "I am proud of what we have achieved, including the title of best team in the Gold Cup, both in the Sprint Championship and in the overall classification, which combines Sprint and Endurance. From the beginning, OIivier and I had the idea that we could also fight for the overall championship as soon as possible. So that will be the case from next year and I'm really looking forward to it. Of course, it would be a dream come true if the Cat could win the Spa 24 Hours for a second time, nine years after the success with my team... It's a big challenge, but fortune favours the brave!"

After running Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II cars for two years, the Boutsen VDS team will change partners from 2024. "First of all, I would like to thank Audi Sport for the two years of collaboration," says Olivier Lainé. "But for the future of the team, the opportunity that presented itself with Mercedes-AMG was one not to be missed. We will be running two cars in the entire championship, including one in the Pro class with Mercedes-AMG Performance and Junior drivers. This is a big challenge for us, but also very exciting and motivating. I would like to thank Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, and the entire Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing team for their trust. We are already hard at work and will do everything we can to make this collaboration a success."

The drivers who will compete in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with the famous cat logo will be announced at a later date, as the Wavre-based team is currently finalising its crews.

"Of course, we will also continue our involvement in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe," adds Olivia Boutsen. "We have been active in this championship for several seasons now and it is a perfect complement to our GT3 programme. In fact, we placed one of our crews on the final podium in the Am class last year and we have high hopes for 2024."

Boutsen VDS is therefore well prepared for its 25th anniversary in 2024 and will be in a brilliant position with the brand with the star in the Pro class!