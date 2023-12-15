100 years 24h Spa - special logo published

The 24h Spa will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. For this reason, the SRO Motorsports Group has presented a special logo to celebrate the anniversary.

2023 may not quite be over yet, but the SRO Motorsports Group is already working flat out on what promises to be an extremely exciting 2024.

Indeed, the coming year will be very special for the company founded and led by Stéphane Ratel as its flagship event, the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, celebrates its 100th anniversary from 26 to 30 June.

The Belgian endurance classic on the Ardennes rollercoaster, which is one of the most prestigious events on the global motorsport calendar, will celebrate this milestone in style. Behind the scenes, plans are underway to offer spectators - more than 83,000 in 2023 - and fans around the world an exceptional experience.

With this in mind, the SRO has developed a unique visual identity for the centenary celebrations. With its clean lines and crisp colours, it is inspired by the logo that was unveiled back in 2023. It incorporates the new title sponsor, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, but also references the event's Belgian heritage and recognises its modern status.

On the right-hand side of the logo, an old-fashioned stamp is a reminder of the unique and historic character that the 2024 edition will exude. If you let your imagination run wild, this stamp will symbolise 100 years of endurance racing at Spa-Francorchamps.

It could be reminiscent of the stamps used at the control in the early years of the race or the stamps at the Ancienne Douane border crossing between Prussia and Belgium. This gave its name to a bend on the early version of the circuit, which was eventually replaced by today's Raidillon. The possibilities are indeed many.

This particular logo will be used in all communication for the 2024 event and as part of the temporary community exhibition entitled 'The Gallery of Time'. As a reminder, fans are invited to get involved in this project by sharing their experience of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.