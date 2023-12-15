Walkenhorst Motorsport names first drivers for 2024

Preparations for the 2024 season are in full swing at Walkenhorst Motorsport. The team from Melle has already announced the first driver line-up for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS. Tim Creswick, Mex Jansen and Ben Green will compete in the 2024 Endurance Cup with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the Bronze Cup.

The racing team announced the switch from BMW to Aston Martin in the GT3 sector around three weeks ago. Walkenhorst Motorsport intends to field three Vantages in the GT World Challenge Europe and on the Nordschleife. A programme in the ADAC GT Masters is also under discussion.

Niclas Königbauer Managing Director Walkenhorst Motorsport: "Tim, Mex and Ben are really looking forward to their premiere in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3. The entire Walkenhorst Motorsport team is already in the starting blocks for the 2024 season. We are looking forward to the season opener together - and of course the collaboration with AMR."

Tim Creswick is enthusiastic about the upcoming season: "I'm really looking forward to competing with Walkenhorst in 2024. The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS is a great stage and the move to Aston Martin comes at a fantastic time for me and the team with the introduction of the new car. I already got the opportunity to drive the 2024 car a few weeks ago and I am convinced that with Ben, Mex and the Walkenhorst team we will have a really competitive package."

Mex Jansen is also full of anticipation and emphasises: "I can't wait to start the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS season with Walkenhorst Motorsport and the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. This is a great opportunity for Ben, Tim and I to showcase our skills on the challenging race tracks in Europe. I know that we will be competing in a strong field, but our goals are clear: we want to win and be on the top step of the podium as much as possible. I am confident that we can make this season a great success!"

Ben Green is particularly looking forward to a new chapter in his still young career: "I'm very excited to start a new chapter in my career with Walkenhorst Motorsport and Aston Martin Racing. It was a pleasure to drive with the team in the finale of the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS this season and I am confident that we will have a competitive package for 2024 with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. I'm also looking forward to racing with Tim and Mex, who have both proven their speed in their respective classes. Many thanks to everyone who put this programme together, especially @bammotorsports. I appreciate the trust and will do my best next season!"