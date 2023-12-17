Sainteloc Racing continues cooperation with Audi

Sainteloc Racing will also compete with Audi in the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season. The top French team also explains that there will also be an Audi driver squad next year.

Sainteloc Racing will continue to race the Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2024. Team manager Sébastien Chetail confirmed to our French colleagues from the endurance racing portal Endurance-Info that the team will continue to rely on the car with the four rings.

"To be honest, there was never any question for Sainteloc Racing as to whether they would change manufacturers in 2024. You can't change everything with a magic wand. In 2024, we have to ask ourselves the question for 2025. Audi Sport customer racing will be behind us until the end of 2024," says Chetail.

How many cars the team will field and who the drivers will be has not yet been finalised. The team currently has several enquiries from drivers and is currently sorting through them.

Chetail also emphasises that Audi will continue to provide a driver squad next year, even though the factory involvement is coming to an end. "There will also be official Audi drivers next year," says the team manager. "However, it is too early to know under which configuration this will be."

In the Asian Le Mans Series season, which will end in Abu Dhabi in February, the three current Audi Sport customer racing drivers Christopher Haase, Dennis Marschall and Gilles Magnus will compete for the team. A possible pointer to next year's squad?

Finally, Sébastien Chetail names the requirements for a new manufacturer that wants to replace Audi in the French team in the future: "We have been with Audi since 2009 and the relationship goes beyond the professional side. Highly talented drivers have driven for us and we have won major races, such as the 24 Hours of Spa in 2017. The day we decide to make a change will be with the desire to find what we have at Audi, which is closeness to the brand."