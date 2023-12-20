GMB Motorsport goes to the start with Aston Martin

The Aston Martin line-up for the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season continues to grow! The Danish team GMB Motorsport is moving from the European Le Mans Series to the top-class SRO racing series.

The GT World Challenge Europe is getting a new addition from Denmark! The British ELMS team GMB Motorsport will join the high-calibre SRO racing series and contest all ten Endurance Cup and Sprint Cup races. The team will rely on the revised Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

In 2023, the team took part in the European Le Mans Series and the 24-hour race at Le Mans with the Aston Martin Vantage GTE, but experienced a difficult year there. The racing team also relied on the Honda NSX GT3 in the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Team Principal Henrik Lundgaard: "We are delighted to be able to continue the good co-operation from last year. With the brand new model, we are getting a car from the top shelf and we have found the right series with plenty of driving time and development opportunities for our young drivers. The series is one of the best in the world in GT racing, which gives us a great opportunity to build the team and continue the positive development."

Aston Martin's Head of Endurance Motorsport, Adam Carter, is also delighted: "We at Aston Martin are obviously delighted to have GMB Motorsport as a valued partner team in the Aston Martin Racing network in 2024. The team established itself well last season with the Vantage GTE in the European Le Mans Series and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and we look forward to seeing what it can achieve in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe next season."

The Scandinavian team will announce its drivers in January 2024.