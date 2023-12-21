GSM Racing continues to compete in the Sprint Cup

At a team presentation in the marina in Monaco, GSM Racing presented the plan for the 2024 season in the GT World Challenge Europe. Mikkel Johansen from Denmark has been confirmed as the driver.

The Monegasque team GSM Racing has fielded a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in the Silver Cup for various drivers in the past two seasons of the GT World Challenge Europe in the Sprint Cup.

Andrea Grillini's team will remain loyal to the Italian brand and will bring Mikkel Johansen into the GT World Challenge Europe next season. The 36-year-old Dane has already gained a lot of experience in his home country, most recently driving in the Danish Super GT, where he achieved four podium finishes.

"I'm delighted to be entering this championship with GSM Racing," emphasises driver Johansen, who was present at the team's presentation earlier this week. "I have been talking to Andrea about sporting projects for more than two years and now the opportunity has finally arisen for us to work together."

The new livery of the team's Lamborghini was unveiled during the evening, while Grillini also presented his new yacht "La Volga Matta", which will be available as a hotel throughout the year and during the Grand Prix weekend in Monaco.

"I would like to thank all the guests who came to Monaco for our presentation," said Grillini. "We are recharging our batteries to start 2024 in the best possible way and offer each of you many new emotions and experiences."

GSM entered a total of nine drivers in their Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 in the 2023 Spirit Cup season. The team's best result was achieved by James Kell and Jarrod Waberski, who finished sixth in the Silver Cup in Valencia.