Rutronik Racing again in GT World Challenge Europe

Rutronik Racing is expanding its commitment and will compete in the entire Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS in 2024. The aim is to compete for the title in both the Endurance and Sprint Cup. In addition to the season highlight, the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa, there are nine other race weekends on the schedule. The series is known for its highly competitive, international field of starters and its high relevance and positive development make it a sensible addition to the existing programme from a sporting perspective.

In 2023, Rutronik Racing already took on the challenge of the Endurance Cup with a top driver line-up. At the final race in Barcelona, the Porsche 911 GT3 R with the #96 made it onto the podium and the team wants to build on this success in the coming season.

Klaus Graf will support Rutronik Racing in this endeavour as Team Principal. He has been Sporting Director at the team since 2022 and was instrumental in the brand switch to Porsche. Fabian Plentz has decided to relinquish this position due to new responsibilities within Rutronik and is therefore stepping down from the operational side of the racing team. However, he will remain actively involved in strategic decisions and business relations in the future.

However, the programme on the Nordschleife will not be continued. The team complains that the costs of the 24-hour race on the Nordschleife have risen so much that a start for next year is not an option.

Details of the driver line-up will be communicated at a later date.

Klaus Graf, Team Principal Rutronik Racing: "I would like to thank Fabian Plentz for his work as Team Principal and his trust in me to take on this role and lead the team's fortunes. He has built up the team and ultimately prepared it for further tasks. We are very pleased with the expansion of our involvement in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS. The series offer us an ideal platform throughout Europe to present our partners and sponsors. There is no doubt about the synergies that arise from driving in both series, which will have an impact on both the sporting and business development of the team."

Fabian Plentz: "It has been an intensive and very successful time, for which I would first like to thank everyone involved, especially our employees. It is the right time for me to hand over the operational helm and I am certain that we have found the right person in Klaus. I look forward to further successes, which I can now look at from a new perspective."