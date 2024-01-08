Dinamic GT with top line-up on Ford Mustang GT3

With Christopher Mies, Dennis Olsen and Frédéric Vervisch, three high-calibre Ford works drivers will compete for Dinamic GT with the brand new Mustang GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Three Ford works drivers will compete for Dinamic GT in the GT World Challenge Europe. The Italian team, which is switching from Porsche to Ford in the SRO racing series for the 2024 season, has announced the driver line-up for the top car with start number #54.

Christopher Mies, Frédéric Vervisch and last year's DTM driver Dennis Olsen will share the car in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. In the five Sprint Cup events, the two long-standing Audi works drivers Mies and Vervisch will drive the car.

Dinamic GT will thus ensure the debut of the brand-new Ford Mustang GT3 in the most important European GT racing series in 2024. As things stand at present, the Italian team will be the only team to use the new Mustang GT3.

With its brutal V8 sound, the new Ford Mustang GT3 is the new fan favourite in international GT3 racing.

Find out more about the car here.