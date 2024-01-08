Herberth Motorsport starts in GT World Challenge
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Herberth Motorsport has been an integral part of the GT World Challenge Europe for many years. It therefore comes as no surprise that the 2018 ADAC GT Masters championship-winning team will be competing in the high-calibre SRO racing series again this year, as the team announced via Instagram.
Ralf Bohn and one of the Renauer twins will drive the car for the entire season, as a team spokesperson confirmed to the specialist portal GT-Place. Alexander Schwarzer will also be joining the team for the Endurance Cup races.
Schwarzer, who races under a Mexican licence, has mainly been active in the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse in recent years. He also made a guest start for the Swiss team Fach Auto Tech in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Monza, Italy.
In 2023, the Herberth Motorsport team provided one of the absolute fan favourites of the GT World Challenge Europe. The Bavarian team's Porsche 911 GT3 R started the race with a retro design reminiscent of the legendary JPS design.