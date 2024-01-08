Herberth Motorsport starts in GT World Challenge

Herberth Motorsport will once again be competing in the GT World Challenge Europe this season. The Porsche team from Jedenhofen in Bavaria gave a preview of the programme in the top-class racing series.

Herberth Motorsport has been an integral part of the GT World Challenge Europe for many years. It therefore comes as no surprise that the 2018 ADAC GT Masters championship-winning team will be competing in the high-calibre SRO racing series again this year, as the team announced via Instagram.

Ralf Bohn and one of the Renauer twins will drive the car for the entire season, as a team spokesperson confirmed to the specialist portal GT-Place. Alexander Schwarzer will also be joining the team for the Endurance Cup races.

Schwarzer, who races under a Mexican licence, has mainly been active in the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse in recent years. He also made a guest start for the Swiss team Fach Auto Tech in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Monza, Italy.

In 2023, the Herberth Motorsport team provided one of the absolute fan favourites of the GT World Challenge Europe. The Bavarian team's Porsche 911 GT3 R started the race with a retro design reminiscent of the legendary JPS design.