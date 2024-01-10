From motocross to the GT World Challenge Europe

A season in the Fun Cup and a season in the Belcar Endurance Championship combined with a programme in the Fun Cup and... that's it. It has taken Matisse Lismont no more than two years to make a name for himself in the world of Belgian motorsport! The driver from Leuven, the capital of the province of Flemish Brabant, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Wednesday 10 January 2024, can proudly announce his programme for the 2024 season: He will contest all ten race weekends of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS at the wheel of one of Comtoyou Racing's brand new Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3s.

You can find out more about the new collaboration between the successful Belgian team and the traditional British brand here.

"I've made considerable progress in my first two seasons in motorsport," he reveals. "My best memory so far is our victory in the TA class at the 24 Hours of Zolder in a BMW M2 CS Racing. At the end of 2023, there was a desire to move up a level and several options were considered. The move to Comtoyou Racing was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!"

The Belgian team is an international reference and is preparing to open a new chapter in its history next year by becoming a partner of Aston Martin Racing in GT3 racing. "Comtoyou Racing has always tried to promote young Belgian talent," recalls team boss François Verbist. "We became aware of Matisse and had him test a GT3 car at Motorland Aragon. He really blew us away! His speed is undeniable, he has a good head, speaks three languages and is amazingly mature. I am convinced that he will surprise many people in the coming years and we are delighted to welcome him to our team."

However, the young driver, whose first name was inspired by the French painter Henri Matisse, is very modest when it comes to his ambitions. "Even though I quickly felt comfortable behind the wheel of a GT3 car, much more than I had imagined, I know that the step I have to take is a very big one," he emphasises. "That's why I see my first season in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe as one in which I can learn. In this respect, I will be able to count on Julien Schroyen as my personal coach, and I have already seen how useful his experience is for me. With the right support and as part of a top team, I'm looking forward to making progress as quickly as possible!"

Matisse, who competes in both the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, will take part in ten GT3 events. The highlight will be the anniversary edition of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa on 29 and 30 June. "This race is a dream for every Belgian driver," he smiles. "Competing with a Belgian team in this historic event will certainly be an emotional experience."

To continue racking up the kilometres, Matisse Lismont will also take part in four Belgian Fun Cup events, including the 25-hour race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which takes place just one week after the GT World Challenge Europe 24-hour race on the Ardennes rollercoaster.