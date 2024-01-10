Dane Train: GMB Motorsport with Danish driver trio

GMB Motorsport will be competing in the GT World Challenge Europe with a new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and an all-Danish driver trio. The Birch brothers will start together with Kasper H. Jensen.

The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from GMB Motorsport will be driven by three familiar names when the team takes part in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe for the first time in 2024. Gustav Birch and Simon Birch will contest all ten races of the season in the high-calibre SRO racing series, while Kasper H. Jensen will support the duo in the five endurance races of the Endurance Cup.

Team Principal Henrik Lundgaard is pleased to have put the team together in time and is now looking forward to seeing the new driver line-up in action: "There was never any doubt about how we wanted to line up the car and I am very happy that we have been successful with this plan. With Simon and Gustav we have two fast and hungry young talents, and with Kasper's experience and winning mentality we have found an almost complete team. Now we are looking forward to starting the final preparations for the season."

In addition to his role as a driver in the Endurance Cup races, seven-time Danish champion Kasper H. Jensen will take on a number of additional responsibilities during the season as he will act as driver coach for his two young team-mates, whom he will mentor both technically and mentally.

"Kasper has been a mentor to our Junior team for a long time and we are very pleased with the work he has done with the young drivers, so it is only natural that we are now expanding this role. There aren't many people who know more about winning races than Kasper and we need to make sure we utilise that knowledge," continues Team Principal Lundgaard.

In recent years, the GMB trio has had the opportunity to test themselves in the GT3 class by competing in the Michlein Le Mans Cup, which Kasper H. Jensen won in 2022. Gustav Birch finished third in the same year. Simon Birch made his debut in the racing series last season, where the 17-year-old was able to gain his first experience in international GT3 racing.