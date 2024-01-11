Kessel Racing back in GT World Challenge Europe

After a two-year break, Kessel Racing returns to the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Deployment of up to two Ferrari 296 GT3s in high-calibre SRO racing series.

Ronnie Kessel's team has long been associated with the series. It made its debut in 2014 and went on to win titles in the Pro-Am and Am Cup classes as well as two classes at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa in the latter category.

This year, the team from Switzerland will take on a new challenge and compete in the highly competitive Bronze Cup with Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schirò and David Fumanelli. The trio will drive a Ferrari 296 GT3. The use of a second car is also a possibility.

Rosi will make his debut in the series, having already represented Kessel in the Ferrari Challenge and the International GT Open. He will continue his partnership with Schirò, whose only start in the GT World Challenge Europe was at the 2016 Spa 24 Hours.

The line-up is completed by the experienced Fumanelli, who has regularly competed in the SRO racing series over the past ten years. He last competed for Kessel Racing in the GT World Challenge Europe at Spa in 2021.

"We are delighted to be back in this championship, which represents the highest level of the GT3 category and gives us the opportunity to compete with the fastest drivers in the world," explains team owner Ronnie Kessel. "We are still open to the possibility of a second entry that would strengthen our line-up, but this has yet to be confirmed. What is certain is that we will give our best as always. Let's push!"

Kessel Racing is the first Ferrari team in the GT World Challenge Europe to officially confirm its line-up for 2024.