GT1 cars inspire in the supporting programme of the 24h Spa

This news is giving GT fans goosebumps and a sense of anticipation. The Endurance Racing Legends will be competing with their GT1 cars and other legendary GT racers at the 24h Spa.

Many GT fans love the GT1 cars from the late 1990s and 2000s. In the FIA GT Championship of the SRO and in the Le Mans racing series, the spectacular cars provided plenty of action and thrilled spectators with their look and sound.

The GT1 cars will now return to the Spa 24 Hours in 2024. The Endurance Racing Legends will compete at the event on the last weekend in June as part of the supporting programme of the world's biggest GT3 race. This will add another highlight to the event to mark its 100th anniversary. As the GT1 cars contested the race between 2001 and 2009, there is a historical connection to the race in the Ardennes.

The last time GT1 cars raced in the 24h Spa supporting programme was in 2022. At the SRO 30th GT Anniversary by Peter Auto, spectacular GT1, GT2 and GT3 cars raced in the supporting programme of the season highlight of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The 2024 event promises to be an absolute highlight for all fans of GT racing! In addition to the 24-hour race and the Endurance Racing Legends, the GT2 European Series and the GT4 European Series will be racing at the event in the Ardennes.

To increase the anticipation, we have more sound from the SRO 30th GT Anniversary by Peter Auto for you to enjoy: