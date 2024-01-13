Comtoyou Racing tests new Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Thursday, 11 January 2024, at 09.00 am. At the end of the pit lane of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, the traffic lights have just turned green to mark the start of a day of testing. The new Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 leaves the Comtoyou Racing Team's pits with a loud noise, still in its charcoal black colour. Normally this is a somewhat mundane moment for a racing team, but not this time...

"We have to admit that this day will stay with us for a long time," explains François Verbist, Team Principal of Comtoyou Racing. "In a way, this is the first day of our long-term collaboration with Aston Martin Racing, the start of a new adventure. It was an emotional moment and I must say that I felt a certain pride knowing that we are the first customer team to use this car. But we didn't have much time to think about it: we had two long days of work ahead of us!"

Under the watchful eye of Benoit Bourdaire, Head of Sales Aston Martin Racing, the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 was first put through a series of short driving sessions. "That's the real principle behind the market launch of a new car," explains François Verbist. "We check if everything is working properly, if everything is tight, if there are any leaks... Then we started to extend the runs and work on the details. It was very interesting and we learnt a lot from it."

Matisse Lismont, who was confirmed as Comtoyou Racing's new driver on Wednesday, joins Nicolas Baert and Finlay Hutchison, two drivers who were part of the team in 2023. Aston Martin Racing's official driver Marco Sörensen was also behind the wheel to share his experience with the Belgian team and exchange a wealth of information with engineer Sébastien Breuil, who is also familiarising himself with the new car.

This day was also something special for Nicolas Baert. "The New Year's raclette seems like a long time ago," jokes the young Belgian with his usual humour. "But it's so nice to be back on the track! I took the time to savour the moment when I slipped into the driver's seat and I have to admit that I felt a mixture of excitement and pride as I experienced the start of this new adventure. After that, I was there to fulfil a specific task and I have to say that we all worked well together. With its front engine, this Aston Martin is different to the GT3s I've driven before, so the driving experience is different too, but I immediately enjoyed driving it. I'm convinced that we'll get on well together. I can't wait to see what happens next!"

While testing with the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 will continue in the coming weeks, Comtoyou Racing is preparing the other three cars with which the Belgian team will take part in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. "We are still in talks with some drivers to finalise our crews, but we can tell you that the season is shaping up very well," says team boss Jean-Michel Baert. "We will announce our full programme in due course, but in the meantime we can already say that with the end of these two days of testing in Spain, our season and our close collaboration with Aston Martin Racing are in full swing!"