Nova Race 2024 not in GT World Challenge Europe

With two Honda NSX GT3s, Nova Race made a real splash of colour in GT3 racing in the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season. But this year, the Japanese outsider will be missing from the field.

Nova Race 2023 provided a splash of colour in the GT World Challenge Europe. The Italian team entered two Honda NSX GT3s in the five Sprint Cup races, which competed in the Silver Cup.

While Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Monchini contested the entire season, Erwin Zanotti shared the second car with Diego Di Fabio and Alex Frassinetti.

Unsurprisingly, Guidetti and Monchini were also the best-placed Honda at the end of the year in the high-calibre SRO championship. The two drivers finished fifth in the Silver Cup standings at the end of the year. At the season opener in Brands Hatch, they took second place in the class, while in Valencia they once again finished third on the podium.

However, the splash of colour of the two Italian Honda cars will be missing from the SRO Championship field in 2024. "We are selling two of the four Honda cars," explained team manager Christian Pescatori, who was himself a successful racing driver and twice took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the Audi works team, to the specialist medium GT-Place. "We are doing this because we will only be competing in the Italian GT this year."