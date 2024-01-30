Dinamic GT completes Ford Mustang GT3 line-up

Dinamic GT has confirmed its second driver line-up for the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season with the spectacular Ford Mustang GT3. Dinamic GT is the only Ford team in this year's season of the racing series.

The team had already announced a Pro car for the experienced trio of Christopher Mies, Frédéric Vervisch and Dennis Olsen. Now the team has completed its full line-up with a Bronze Cup car for Philipp Sager, Christopher Zöchling and Ben Barker, who are all familiar with the team and drove for the Italian squad last year.

Sager, who contested the entire 2023 season with Dinamic, has a varied CV that includes both GT and formula racing. Zöchling has more than a decade of GT experience, including with Dinamic GT in last year's Sprint Cup and at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.

Completing the trio is Barker , who was recently announced as a Ford Performance works driver. The British racing driver also drove for Dinamic GT in the Endurance Cup last season and was previously known as a Porsche specialist.

Both crews will contest the entire season. Mies and Vervisch will contest the sprint races in the Pro car, while Olsen will take part in the Endurance races. In the sister car, Sager and Barker will contest the entire season, with Zöchling supporting them in the endurance races.

The 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe season begins with the traditional prologue at Circuit Paul Ricard on 5 and 6 March, followed by the first race of the Endurance Cup at the same venue from 5 to 7 April and the first sprint race at Brands Hatch on 4 and 5 May.