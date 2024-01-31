ROWE Racing with extensive BMW programme also in 2024

Two cars in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and two cars in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. ROWE Racing is also completing an extensive programme this year, which is peppered with works drivers.

ROWE Racing will once again line up for BMW M Motorsport in the two major endurance classics at the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps in the 2024 season. The aim is to defend the title in the Ardennes and, after second place in 2023, now attack the second Nürburgring triumph after 2020. As in the previous year, the team led by team boss Hans-Peter Naundorf will contest the five races of the Endurance Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS with two BMW M4 GT3s. Two cars will also be used on the Nordschleife.

As part of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly want to defend their joint victory at the 2023 Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours. They will share the cockpit of a BMW M4 GT3 in four races of the Fanatec GT Endurance Cup. Due to a clash of dates with the IMSA race in Indianapolis, Eng and Yelloly will not be able to compete together with Wittmann at the event in Monza in September. The driver pairing for this race will be announced at a later date.

Dan Harper and Max Hesse will once again line up in the team's other BMW M4 GT3. Augusto Farfus, who first joined ROWE Racing in 2022 and raced for the team from St. Ingbert at both the Nürburgring and in Macau in 2023, will join them as the third driver. Farfus will therefore once again share the cockpit with Hesse and Harper, with whom he has already competed on the Nordschleife as a mentor for the BMW Junior Team.

Seven BMW M works drivers will compete in the two BMW M4 GT3s at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. In addition to GTWC drivers Wittmann and Farfus, these are Sheldon van der Linde, Maxime Martin, Dries Vanthoor and the two newcomers Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello.

Comments on the line-up:

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): "BMW M Motorsport and ROWE Racing are entering their ninth season together in 2024 - and the partnership has been a great success story from the very first year. Two joint 24-hour victories at Spa-Francorchamps, one at the Nürburgring: we want to further improve this record in 2024 with another strong line-up. I am very much looking forward to the joint races and the fantastic collaboration with Hans-Peter Naundorf and his team. It's a great shame that we don't have all the BMW M works drivers available due to some scheduling conflicts, but thanks to our high-calibre and large line-up, we can put together extremely strong teams even under these conditions."

Hans-Peter Naundorf (Team Principal ROWE Racing): "I am delighted that our partnership with BMW M Motorsport is now in its ninth year. It is characterised by great mutual respect and exceptionally loyal cooperation. The fact that we can tackle the title defence at Spa with last year's winning trio is a perfect basis for being able to fight for victory there again. Two of the three driver positions in the sister car also remain unchanged, and Augusto Farfus brings additional qualities with his driving class, his vast experience and his exemplary team spirit. This year, seven BMW M works drivers will be competing on the Nordschleife. For the first time, Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello, who we have always known to be strong opponents, will line up for ROWE Racing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Our entire team is looking forward to working with two such successful and fast drivers and we warmly welcome them to the ROWE Racing family."

Robin Frijns: "In my last start on the Nordschleife in 2022, I won the 24-hour race together with Dries Vanthoor. Now I'm really looking forward to my premiere for BMW M Motorsport. This is one of the biggest motorsport events in Germany and the fans there are particularly enthusiastic. It never gets boring for a driver on the Nordschleife. I'm excited to see how my debut in the BMW M4 GT3 will go."

Raffaele Marciello: "I'm really looking forward to returning to the Nordschleife - especially with BMW M Motorsport and ROWE Racing, because they have an impressive history of good results together there. I've never won the race before, I've only achieved podium finishes. My hopes for a strong race are correspondingly high. But first I have to prepare very well together with the team and in a car that is new to me."