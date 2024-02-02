Rutronik Racing confirms first driver line-up

The 2019 ADAC GT Masters championship-winning team Rutronik Racing will contest the GT World Challenge Europe in 2024 with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs. The first driver line-up has now been announced.

Rutronik Racing will compete in the entire Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS season in 2024. The series offers a highly competitive, very high sporting level. The racing team will compete in both the top class and the Bronze Cup. The team will field two cars with strong line-ups in the high-calibre starting field.

In the #97 Porsche 911 GT3 R, Dustin Blattner and Dennis Marschall are aiming for podium finishes in the Sprint and Endurance Cup. Loek Hartog completes the team for the endurance races. Zacharie Robichon joins as the fourth driver for the legendary 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Details of the driver line-up for the Pro car will be announced at a later date.

Klaus Graf, Team Principal Rutronik Racing: "The entry of another Porsche 911 GT3R in the FGTWC series is a milestone in the development of Rutronik Racing. The Rutronik Racing Porsche driven by bronze medallist Dustin Blattner will compete in both the Endurance Series and the Sprint Series. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved and our partners for the trust they have placed in us, which has made it possible to realise this project. With the return of Dennis Marschall to Rutronik Racing, we were able to win an absolute top driver for the Endurance and Sprint programme. With the participation of Loek Hartog in the Endurance races as a young up-and-coming talent from the Porsche environment, I am convinced that we will have a say in the battle for victory in the bronze classification. In order to optimally prepare the team and the drivers for the season, we will complete an intensive test programme from the end of February."

Dustin Blattner: "I'm really looking forward to my first season in GT3 racing and working with Rutronik Racing gives me an extra level of confidence. The team's strength and experience in the GT World Challenge is undeniable. Together with Dennis and Loek, we have a strong line-up that reflects our high ambitions for the coming season."

Dennis Marschall: "I'm looking forward to this new challenge, to returning to the team I've driven for before and to a great race car with the Porsche 911 GT3 R. We have big goals together and want to win our class in the GT World Challenge. With the right combination of a strong car and a proven team, we are ready for an exciting and successful season."

Loek Hartog: "I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with Dustin and Dennis in the Endurance Cup. The switch from the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to the GT3 R is an exciting step and we have high expectations. It's a cool experience and I'm just looking forward to doing my best on the track in the upcoming races."