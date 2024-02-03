WRT presents GT World Challenge Europe line-up

WRT is the most successful racing team in the history of the GT World Challenge Europe, and the Belgians want to build on their success in 2024. Valentino Rossi is once again part of the programme in the top-class SRO racing series.

WRT has been racing continuously in the GT World Challenge Europe since the series was founded in 2011. The successful team from Belgium has claimed countless race wins and titles in the high-calibre SRO racing series. In 2024, the BMW racing team will once again field a high-calibre line-up, which the team presented at the traditional Winter Party in Spa.

Vincent Vosse's team will field three BMW M4 GT3s in the Endurance Cup. Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde will once again share the #32 car, while nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi will line up with Belgian Maxime Martin, as he did last year. BMW newcomer Raffaele Marciello completes the line-up in the #46 car, while Ahmad Al Harthy, International GT Open champion Sam De Haan and BMW works driver Jens Klingmann will drive the #30 car, which will compete in the Bronze Cup.

The racing team from Baudour will also enter three cars in the Sprint Cup for the entire season. Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts will drive the #32 car and chase their fourth title in the sprint competition. Last year's Silver Cup champion Calan Williams from Australia will start in the #30 BMW with Brit Sam De Haan. WRT will announce the driver line-up for the #31 at a later date.

The team will also field a fourth BMW M4 GT3 at Brands Hatch and Misano, driven by Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin. Last year, Rossi and Martin took their first overall victory together in Misano, Italy, after clinching their first podium finish at the season opener in Brands Hatch.