Fan favourite starts again in GT World Challenge

Madpanda Motorsport has quickly established itself as an absolute fan favourite in the GT World Challenge Europe. The Mercedes-AMG racing team will be competing in its fifth season in the SRO racing series in 2024.

Madpanda Motorsport is entering its fifth season in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2024. The team, led by Ezequiel Perez Companc, will compete in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup. As usual, the racing team will rely on the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Founded by experienced GT racing driver Perez Companc in the run-up to the 2020 season, the Barcelona-based team has quickly earned a reputation as a fan favourite. It has become known for its distinctive liveries and the names of its vehicles: The current Mercedes-AMG is called Sakura, while its predecessors were Malena and Marga.

Madpanda was also quickly successful on the race track: in 2020, it won the combined title in the Silver Cup team and driver standings before celebrating a commanding class victory at the 24 Hours of Spa in 2021. Last season, Madpanda finished second in the combined Silver classification and took podium finishes at Monza, Misano, Hockenheim and Zandvoort.

The team will also be competing in the Silver Cup this year. The AMG team's driver line-up is currently being finalised and will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Fanatec GT World Challenge family again," says Team Principal Ezequiel Perez Companc, who has been an integral part of the team's driver line-up since 2020. "We are in a new phase of the team, having moved to a new workshop and with a new classics department. We have set our sights high for 2024 and are looking forward to bringing everything we have been working on during the winter break to the track."